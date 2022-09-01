Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 11,403 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $276,330,000 after buying an additional 161,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after buying an additional 50,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley purchased 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,114.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,063 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLR opened at $127.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $130.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

