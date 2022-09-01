Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 34,886 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,886 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 79,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 293,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

