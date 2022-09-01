Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.70.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $419.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

