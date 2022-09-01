Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 9,135 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 378,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,505,000 after acquiring an additional 41,966 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,474 shares of company stock worth $1,460,493. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.3 %

PEG opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.