Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,168 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,835,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 816.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 310,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after acquiring an additional 276,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,222,000 after acquiring an additional 240,496 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 326,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 143,956 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 120,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.33.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

