Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 66,813 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,813 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

