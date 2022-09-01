Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 116,947 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 2.31. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at $64,791,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at $64,791,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $43,323.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,630,825.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,141,700 shares of company stock worth $206,346,409. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.