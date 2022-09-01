Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2.26 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fortive by 33.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 7.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortive by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $63.33 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

