Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 122,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,262,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Seaways Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on INSW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.12.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -48.00%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

