Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,547,000 after buying an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 957,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,093,000 after buying an additional 34,708 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 860,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after buying an additional 36,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,199,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 687,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after buying an additional 102,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

