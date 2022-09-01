Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,444 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 64,042 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

