Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

