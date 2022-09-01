Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $502.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.52. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.35.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -11.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 263.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 900,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also

