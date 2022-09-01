United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

United States Antimony Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Bardswich purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,727 shares in the company, valued at $88,231.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 172,500 shares of company stock worth $76,525. 4.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United States Antimony

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

