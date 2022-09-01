United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
United States Antimony Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lloyd Bardswich purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,727 shares in the company, valued at $88,231.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 172,500 shares of company stock worth $76,525. 4.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Further Reading
