Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Quanex Building Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NX opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $742.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $322.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 539,996 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 164,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after acquiring an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 38,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

