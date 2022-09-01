Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after buying an additional 1,974,914 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $30,655,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Golar LNG by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 665.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,472,000 after buying an additional 1,126,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $11,151,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $27.27 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Golar LNG Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLNG. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Articles

