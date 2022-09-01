Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

LAKE opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $103.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 30.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 241,376 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 153,975 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 93.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 52,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 36.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

