Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Servotronics Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SVT opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.82. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.20%.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

