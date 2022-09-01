SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,400 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,685,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $110.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.27.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

