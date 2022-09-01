State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

