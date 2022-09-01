Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 607,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $231,125.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,916.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $231,125.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,916.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 591,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,222 shares of company stock worth $3,906,512. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 26.52 and a quick ratio of 26.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Articles

