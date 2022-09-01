GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Harsco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,621,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Harsco by 7.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 74,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Harsco by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Harsco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Harsco Price Performance

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.78 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

