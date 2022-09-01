GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GMS were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $15,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in GMS by 175.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GMS by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 860,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after buying an additional 173,661 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 186,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in GMS by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 553,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,245,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS Trading Down 3.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE:GMS opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.