Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 971,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hub Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hub Group stock opened at $79.81 on Thursday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.