Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68.

