iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $687,000.

