iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $52.99.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.