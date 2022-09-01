Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 305 to GBX 270. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kingfisher traded as low as GBX 227.80 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 228.60 ($2.76), with a volume of 751752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.10 ($2.80).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.96) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 290 ($3.50).

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £26,200 ($31,657.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 580.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.63.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

