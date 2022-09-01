IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE IQV opened at $212.66 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.06.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.