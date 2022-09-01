Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Ameren Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

