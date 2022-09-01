Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,148 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.50.

CACC stock opened at $532.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $452.48 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.68.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.14 by ($4.20). The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

