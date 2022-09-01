Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 807.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Bilibili by 867.7% in the 1st quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 539.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Bilibili by 389.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. CLSA dropped their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

