Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Roku stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $374.74.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.54.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

