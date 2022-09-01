Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,165 shares of company stock worth $827,268. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

