Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Short Interest Update

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.
Imago BioSciences Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of IMGO opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
