Grainger (LON:GRI) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 390 to GBX 345. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grainger traded as low as GBX 259.30 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 259.40 ($3.13), with a volume of 38328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.20 ($3.24).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.47) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.46) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349.33 ($4.22).

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($358.63).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 291.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.86.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

