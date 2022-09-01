Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,603,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

