Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 156,801 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna stock opened at $283.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.77. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $293.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

