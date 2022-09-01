iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 8.1% in August

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ IEUS opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $75.11.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
