iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 8.1% in August

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEUS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 203,234 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,687,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.