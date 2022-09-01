Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INBX. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Stock Performance

INBX stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $692.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.24.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter worth $23,180,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $11,615,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $10,749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $7,935,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after buying an additional 686,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.