Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ:IEAWW) Short Interest Update

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ:IEAWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEAWW opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ:IEAWW – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.