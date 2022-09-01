Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Decreases By 14.2%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

III stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $275.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

III has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

