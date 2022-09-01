Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Holdings Lowered by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,054 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

