Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Down 6.9% in August

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immutep in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Immutep by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMP opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Immutep has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

