International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAQ. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $852,000.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IMAQ stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. International Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.