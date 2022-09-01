Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,477 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.7 %

NXPI stock opened at $164.58 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

