Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,791,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,016,000 after purchasing an additional 609,720 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 964,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 964,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.28. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

