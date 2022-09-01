Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,243,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,395,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,571,000 after purchasing an additional 185,536 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,622,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 144,679 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OSTK. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.