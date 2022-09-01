Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $347.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $695.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.