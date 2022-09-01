Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 42,110 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of ELP stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

