Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

UGP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

